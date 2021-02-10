Maine healthcare provider apologizes for vaccinating out of state contractors

(WILX) - Maine’s largest healthcare provider is apologizing for vaccinating out-of-state contractors before residents who had priority.

The out-of-staters vaccinated were helping the hospital system Maine Health oppose a plan among some nurses to form a union. Ten contractors received the coveted shots.

“What I want everyone to know is we are keeping an eagle eye on the situation as best we can, and, if there are problems, our team will be poised to interact with folks to respond to those problems and make sure we get things on the right track,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Janet Mills calls Maine Health’s behavior an insult to every grandmother, cancer patient, teacher, or other at-risk person waiting for the vaccine.

