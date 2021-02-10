Advertisement

Holt High School names football field after the late Mike Smith

(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The next time the Holt Rams football team takes their home field, it’ll be under a different name.

Holt Public Schools voted this week to rename the stadium after the late Mike Smith-the coach who led the Rams to a state title.

Holt head coach Chad Fulk says he’d been wanting to change the name since Smith died in early November.

Fulk and Zajac are hoping to raise money for an archway bearing Smith’s name. They’re also planning on doing some beautification when it warms up.

The Smith family sent News 10 a statement:

“We are beyond thankful for this incredible recognition to our one of a kind father, husband & papa. The Smith family would like to thank the Holt school board for this beautiful tribute and the community for their constant, never wavering love and support.”

