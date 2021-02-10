Advertisement

Heinicke Returning to Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives to score a touchdown against...
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives to score a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers Kevin Minter (51) and Lavonte David (54) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP Photo/Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021
-UNDATED (AP) - Washington has re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke (HY’-nih-kee) to a two-year, $8.75 million contract. Heinicke was out of football when Washington signed him to the practice squad in December. The 27-year-old impressed in his NFL playoff debut despite losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Heinicke was 26 of 44 for 306 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception against Tampa Bay. He also had six carries for a team-leading 46 yards and a score. The Old Dominion product who bounced around the league for several seasons said afterward he’d like to be back. Heinicke will be in Washington’s QB mix, which remains in flux.

