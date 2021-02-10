Advertisement

Gregorius Headed to Phillies

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman...
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman Alcides Escobar (2) as he attempts to stretch a double into a triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New York. Didi Gregorius scored on the play. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (KY3)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) have finalized a two-year, $28 million contract. Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. He hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. The left-handed hitting Gregorius had 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.

