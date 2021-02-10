Gov. Whitmer warns lack of aid is slowing vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pressing state lawmakers to allocate billions in federal COVID-19 aid.

Whitmer is warning that any further delay could slow Michigan’s vaccination rate.

“The state legislature has not yet appropriated all the dollars that the federal government made available to Michigan, and we need them to take action,” Whitmer said. “These are dollars that came from a bipartisan group of our congressional delegation and were signed into law by President Trump, and that we still haven’t deployed into Michigan.”

The governor noted the delay adds to the difficult task of getting students back to in-person learning.

“It’s this problem that will create an issue where we will have a longer period of time before people get vaccinated, which means a more dangerous period of time where more people are susceptible to getting the virus and more economic pain and difficulty getting our kids back in school.”

It could also affect efforts to reopen schools and help struggling businesses.

The push comes as senate republicans released a $2.2 billion coronavirus relief plan, which is less than half of what the governor proposed.

