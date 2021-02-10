Advertisement

Former Blackman Twp. police officer heads to court in public integrity case

(Gray Media)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A former Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety officer, David Lubahn, has been bound over to circuit court on misconduct and perjury charges following a 2019 incident in Jackson County.

Lubahn and other officials were responding to a report of shots fired near a hotel in Blackman Township on Oct. 23, 2019. After locating the suspects, officers discovered a gun safe and key in a hotel room. Lubahn used the key to open the safe,  searching it without legal authorization, and located a gun. 

After searching the safe, Lubahn then presented the court with a search warrant affidavit containing false and misleading information and wrote his police report claiming he opened the safe after he obtained the search warrant.

Lubahn appeared for a hearing in 54-B District Court on Wednesday before Judge Richard D. Ball, who presided over the case due to the judges in Jackson County’s 12th District Court recusing themselves from hearing the case.

Charges against Lubahn were announced by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office in September.

Lubahn is to be arraigned in the 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County. A date has not yet been set.

