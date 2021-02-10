Dr. Joneigh Khaldun picked to be on Biden-Harris’ COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted some of the nation’s greatest health disparities. The Biden-Harris administration is aiming to dismantle those inequities and to help create an even stronger response to the pandemic.

So far, President Biden and Vice President Harris have released a National Strategy and President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 to create a task force in order to effectively address COVID-19 related health and social inequities.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has been tapped to be a part of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun’s background

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun is the Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan and the Chief Deputy Director for Health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). She is the lead strategist for Michigan’s COVID-19 response. Prior to her role in Michigan, she was the Director of the Detroit Health Department, where she established a comprehensive reproductive health network and led Detroit’s response to the Hepatitis A outbreak.

Dr. Khaldun has held former roles as the Baltimore City Health Department’s Chief Medical Officer and Fellow in the Obama-Biden Administration’s Office of Health Reform in the US Department of Health and Human Services. She obtained her BS from the University of Michigan, MD from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and MPH in health policy from George Washington University. She practices emergency medicine part-time at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

So honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve on the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force along such accomplished colleagues. Much work to do, but I am ready! #healthequity @MichiganHHS https://t.co/VzrOwXFOvI — Joneigh Khaldun MD MPH FACEP (@DrKhaldun) February 10, 2021

On Wednesday, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the following individuals to serve as members of the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force:

Mayra Alvarez, MPH of San Diego, CA

James Hildreth, PhD, MD of Nashville, TN

Andrew Imparato, JD of Sacramento, CA

Victor Joseph of Tanana, AK

Joneigh Khaldun, MD, MPH of Lansing, MI

Octavio Martinez, MD, MBA, MPH of New Braunfels, TX

Tim Putnam, DHA, EMS of Batesville, IN

Vincent Toranzo of Pembroke Pines, FL

Mary Turner, RN of Plymouth, MN

Homer Venters, MD of Port Washington, NY

Bobby Watts, MPH, MS of Goodlettsville, TN

Haeyoung Yoon, JD of New York, NY

What does the task force do?

The 12 Task Force members represent a diversity of backgrounds and expertise, a range of racial and ethnic groups, and a number of important populations, including children and youth; educators and students; health care providers, immigrants; individuals with disabilities; LGBTQ+ individuals; public health experts; rural communities; state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments; and unions

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who chairs the task force, will ask six additional Federal agencies to be represented on the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force as federal members-including the United States Department of Agriculture, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Justice, and Department of Labor.

The Task Force is charged with issuing a range of recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery. This includes recommendations on the equitable allocation of COVID-19 resources and relief funds, effective outreach, and communication to underserved and minority populations, and improving cultural proficiency within the Federal Government

Additional recommendations include efforts to improve data collection and use, as well as a long-term plan to address data shortfalls regarding communities of color and other underserved population

The Task Force’s work will conclude after issuing a final report to the COVID-19 Response Coordinator describing the drivers of observed COVID-19 inequities, the potential for ongoing disparities faced by COVID-19 survivors, and actions to ensure that future pandemic responses do not ignore or exacerbate health inequities

