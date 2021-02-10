City of Jackson approves waterfall resolution, more funding for foreclosure prevention program
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
- Councilmembers unanimously voted to give an additional $120,000 toward a foreclosure prevention program. The program is administered by the Community Action Agency and funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds. The funds are available to low-income Jackson residents who can prove they’re under financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- City Council unanimously approved a resolution that asks Jackson County to limit the number of waterfall shows they do at the falls to combat flooding
- The council approved the sale of a City-owned home on the 500 block of N. Waterloo Street
- A contract was approved for a landscaping company to do lawn mowing and irrigation in the City’s parks, cemeteries, and downtown green spaces
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.