City of Jackson approves waterfall resolution, more funding for foreclosure prevention program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Councilmembers unanimously voted to give an additional $120,000 toward a foreclosure prevention program. The program is administered by the Community Action Agency and funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds. The funds are available to low-income Jackson residents who can prove they’re under financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council unanimously approved a resolution that asks Jackson County to limit the number of waterfall shows they do at the falls to combat flooding

The council approved the sale of a City-owned home on the 500 block of N. Waterloo Street