A local expert talks about employment references and if they’re still needed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tim Sackett, CEO of HRU Tech, talks about employment references. Are organizations still checking them? Are they still useful? And if not, what are some of the alternatives? Plus, the pandemic is speeding up the disappearance of men from college educations. Why is that? Tim has some answers on that topic, too.

