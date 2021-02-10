Advertisement

A local expert talks about employment references and if they’re still needed

Plus, find out how the pandemic is changing the landscape of college admissions
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tim Sackett, CEO of HRU Tech, talks about employment references. Are organizations still checking them? Are they still useful? And if not, what are some of the alternatives? Plus, the pandemic is speeding up the disappearance of men from college educations. Why is that? Tim has some answers on that topic, too.

