WILX News 10 Weather

(WILX) - Temperatures will remain cold throughout the next 7 days with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Other than being cold, the weather pattern looks fairly quiet for the next few days.

We’re waking up to a fresh layer of snow again this morning, so be prepared for slick travel for the Tuesday morning commute. The snow is moving out of the region and most of today will be partly sunny. Plan for highs in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy tonight, which will allow low temperatures to fall to just above zero by daybreak Wednesday. Tomorrow will be another cold day with a few flurries possible and highs in the upper teens.

The daytime hours of Thursday look partly cloudy with highs in the teens to near 20 degrees. A weak system will bring us another round of light snow Thursday night and into Friday. Accumulations will be rather light with this system, most places only see an inch or less and the snow will taper off during the day on Friday.

We’re keeping our eye on a system that may bring more accumulating snow to the region as we look into the weekend. We’re a little too far out to get into details just yet, but know we may see some more snow on Saturday and Valentine’s Day Sunday. Temperatures will also remain cold over the weekend with expected highs in the middle teens.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR FEBRUARY 9th

Average High: 32º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 53º 1990

Lansing Record Low: -32° 1875

Jackson Record High: 56º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1979

