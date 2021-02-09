Advertisement

Taking an adult art class has many benefits

Kate’s Art School has several options for adult art classes
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are a lot of benefits when it comes to taking art classes as an adult. Some of those benefits include stress reduction, creative stimulation, freedom from your everyday routine and a finished piece of art to show off to your friends and family. If you’re looking to brush up on your art skills, Kate’s Art School in Brooklyn, Michigan, has several different options for adult art classes and you don’t need any prior experience or skills.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Sen. Mike Shirkey
Sen. Mike Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County Republican Party

Latest News

Take me home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Posey
Virtual Darwin Discovery Day
Explore science with MSU Museum’s virtual Darwin Discovery Day
Elieff Brothers Roofing
Elieff Brothers Roofing gives some great advice for homeowners looking to get a new roof
Local flower shop prepares for valentines day
Local flower shop creates safety protocols to prepare for Valentine’s Day rush