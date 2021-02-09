Advertisement

State health officials report 563 new confirmed COVID cases

(WKYT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 9, Michigan health officials have reported 563 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 60* deaths. The state total now sits at 569,980 cases and 14,965 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,322 cases and 64 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,467 cases and 136 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,879 cases and 260 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,908 cases and 198 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,461 cases and 73 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

