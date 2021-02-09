The pressure is on for the Spartans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans can’t afford to lose another game if they want to make it to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament.

A loss doesn’t mean those chances are shot, but it certainly won’t help their cause. The Spartans have been dealing with a younger roster all year, some of which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s sure been tough sledding here this winter for Michigan State; We’ll see if they can make it two wins in a row.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.