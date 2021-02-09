Advertisement

Raise in minimum wage could mean job losses

The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 for over a decade.
Monday the Congressional Budget Office released a report about the effects of raising the minimum wage.(Gray tv)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden’s plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would reduce poverty but would also cause job losses.

Monday the Congressional Budget Office released a report about the effects of raising the minimum wage. The report says the number of people in poverty would reduce by 900,000 and result in lower spending on food stamps.

However, the office says the move would also cut employment by nearly 1.5 million workers and would increase the federal deficit by $54 billion over ten years.

The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.

