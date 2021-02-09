New bill could extend unemployment benefits to 26 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bill has been introduced to Michigan’s senate that would extend unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26 weeks. Senate Bill 2 was introduced by Warren Sen. Paul Wojno as his first bill of the new legislative session.

“We have an opportunity — and responsibility — to provide relief for so many out there who are experiencing hardship,” Sen. Wojno said, “This legislation would provide hope, support, and comfort to those who are suffering during these trying times.”

The new bill was introduced in light of the long-lasting effects the pandemic is likely to have on the economy. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget’s most recent jobless rate statistics from December 2020 showed an adjusted unemployment rate of 7.5%. The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area saw a 10.2% jobless rate, up 6.2 percentage points from the same time in 2019.

“People need to know that the legislature is here to work on issues that matter to them,” Sen. Wojno said.

Due to interruptions with the CARES Act disbursement at the end of 2020, claimants can now reopen and certify unemployment claims for an additional 11-week period from Jan. 2 to March 13, under the Continued Assistance Act (CAA).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.