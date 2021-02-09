Advertisement

New bill could extend unemployment benefits to 26 weeks

(AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bill has been introduced to Michigan’s senate that would extend unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26 weeks. Senate Bill 2 was introduced by Warren Sen. Paul Wojno as his first bill of the new legislative session.

“We have an opportunity — and responsibility — to provide relief for so many out there who are experiencing hardship,” Sen. Wojno said, “This legislation would provide hope, support, and comfort to those who are suffering during these trying times.”

The new bill was introduced in light of the long-lasting effects the pandemic is likely to have on the economy. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget’s most recent jobless rate statistics from December 2020 showed an adjusted unemployment rate of 7.5%. The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area saw a 10.2% jobless rate, up 6.2 percentage points from the same time in 2019.

“People need to know that the legislature is here to work on issues that matter to them,” Sen. Wojno said.

Due to interruptions with the CARES Act disbursement at the end of 2020, claimants can now reopen and certify unemployment claims for an additional 11-week period from Jan. 2 to March 13, under the Continued Assistance Act (CAA).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 15, 1995 file photo shows then Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
LIVE - White House COVID-19 advisory board virtual briefing
A doctor who was accused of negligence, incompetence, and making inappropriate sexual advances...
Doctor loses license for year for neglecting professional duties, decorum
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US: Kobe Bryant crash pilot got disoriented flying in clouds
The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating a report of kidnapping and...
MSU police investigate alleged rape, kidnap at Case Hall
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun give an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic