National Guard protection of the U.S. Capitol through March 15 will cost $483 million

Securing the U.S. Capitol in the aftermath of last month’s riot is expensive.
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Officials say the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington will end up costing nearly $500 million.

Troops from all 50 states and four territories were sent to D.C. More than 20,000 National Guard troops fanned out across the city, blocking traffic, and protecting lawmakers and landmarks.

Additionally, they helped lock down the Capitol for the inauguration of President Biden.

“The estimate through March 15 is that the total cost of National Guard support will come to $483 million dollars,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said. “$284 million of that is for personnel, and $199 million of that is for operations, and that gets us through March 15th.”

At least 7,000 troops will remain in the district through mid-March.

