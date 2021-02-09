MSU Women Capture Golf Tourney in Florida

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team Tuesday captured the FAU Paradise Invitational Golf Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida. The Spartans finished the tournament at 6 under par, topping Maryland by one stroke and Vanderbilt by two. MSU entered the final round tied for third place. Yurika Tanida and Valery Plata both placed in the top ten, finishing tied for sixth and ninth respectively. MSU next plays Feb. 22-3 in Houston, Texas in the Icon Invitational.

