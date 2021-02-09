Advertisement

MSU police investigate alleged rape, kidnap at Case Hall

The incident occurred on Jan. 30.
The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating a report of kidnapping and...
The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating a report of kidnapping and sexual assault. The incident occurred in Case Hall on Jan. 30.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating a report of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The incident occurred in Case Hall on Jan. 30. Detectives with the MSU Police Special Victims Unit are investigating. Special Victims Unit detectives have training specifically to conduct investigations of trauma in an informed and supportive manner.

Michigan State University has many supportive services available for relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

According to Chris Rozman, a captain in the Michigan State University Police Department, the kidnapping report is related to the sexual assault. Although he would not go into the specifics at this time, he did say that in some cases a report like this could also fall under the “unlawful imprisonment” category.

This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 15, 1995 file photo shows then Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
LIVE - White House COVID-19 advisory board virtual briefing
A doctor who was accused of negligence, incompetence, and making inappropriate sexual advances...
Doctor loses license for year for neglecting professional duties, decorum
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US: Kobe Bryant crash pilot got disoriented flying in clouds
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun give an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic