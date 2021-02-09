MSU police investigate alleged rape, kidnap at Case Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police Department is investigating a report of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The incident occurred in Case Hall on Jan. 30. Detectives with the MSU Police Special Victims Unit are investigating. Special Victims Unit detectives have training specifically to conduct investigations of trauma in an informed and supportive manner.

Michigan State University has many supportive services available for relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

According to Chris Rozman, a captain in the Michigan State University Police Department, the kidnapping report is related to the sexual assault. Although he would not go into the specifics at this time, he did say that in some cases a report like this could also fall under the “unlawful imprisonment” category.

This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

