MSU moves to virtual recruitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is among many educational institutions that are having to adapt to doing things virtually due to the pandemic.

According to MSU’s Director of Admissions John Ambrose, virtual recruitment is a new frontier for the school.

“No one has ever been in this space before 100%. We have set up a number of different options for students to connect with current MSU students, connect with the Office of Admissions and connect with respective colleges that they’re interested in,” said Ambrose.

Brandon McDonald is a student who is currently being recruited by a number of different universities. Michigan State is one of them.

“Specifically, something with MSU that they do well is they have events post-acceptance about different things to kind of create that sense of community that you don’t have when you’re not on campus,” said McDonald.

According to McDonald, one of the things that have set schools like MSU apart from the others is their ability to make the virtual recruitment experience more tangible.

“They sent out a physical package of stuff. Having that tangible stuff I think makes it more real. Like I’m wanted by the university, which not every university does that,” said McDonald.

According to Ambrose and McDonald, one of the most difficult aspects of virtual recruitment is being able to tour the campus. Ambrose says it’s one of the areas in which they’ve put a lot of emphasis.

“Students can conduct a virtual tour with our students. Those students will give them a little insight into specific buildings on campus and why they chose MSU,” Ambrose explained.

Having been through many virtual recruitments, McDonald said first impressions are a big deal. If the university wasn’t able to make him feel welcome while giving valuable information, they didn’t make the cut.

“It’s kind of like a mental checkbox for me in my head of they’re hitting these points and they’re getting through the information that I want. But, they’re also creating a sense of belonging and feeling for this campus.” McDonald said.

While Ambrose explained he hopes to be able to get back to in-person recruitment, he wants to continue utilizing many of the virtual tools for the future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.