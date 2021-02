LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has signed five recruits, all from the United States Hockey League. they are Jeremy Davidson from Kalamazoo, David Gucciardi from Toronto, Tanner Kelly from San Diego, California, Erik Middendorf from Scottsdale, Arizona and Jesse Tucker from Longlac, Ontario. All will join the team next season.

