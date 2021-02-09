MSU Announces Volleyball Schedule Changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced some volleyball team schedule revisions. The home match vs. Michigan originally set for January 28 will now be played at 7pm Wednesday, February 17 at Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU and Wisconsin will meet at 2:30pm Saturday, February 20 in a match set for the Big Ten Network. The second game in the series will be played Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3:30pm. The original scheduled game a Michigan for January 30th has not yet been rescheduled.

