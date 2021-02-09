Advertisement

More Covid Issues For MSU Gymnastics

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State gymnastics’ road meet at Illinois, originally scheduled for Sunday, February 21, has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the MSU program. The schools will work with the Big Ten Confeence to identify options for rescheduling the meet. MSU announced Monday that this week’s home meet originally scheduled for this Saturday was also postponed.

