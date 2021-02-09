Michigan House Republicans want abortion caveat for vaccines in COVID legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a mixed reaction from pro-choice and pro-life supporters after the COVID plan passed by state House Republicans included an interesting caveat.

Legislators want people to be notified if the vaccine they get was developed using aborted fetal tissue.

For pro-life advocate Genevieve Marnon, knowing what’s in vaccines her family takes is extremely important.

“I was furious when I was a young mother and I found out that my children’s vaccines utilized aborted fetus cell lines when they really could have used ethical cell lines and I was really upset that I was not informed,” said Genevieve Marnon.

Marnon is legislative director for Right to Life Michigan. She says they are in full support of the state House’s plan.

“The key is really just in my opinion informed consent. Just being made aware of what you’re doing and what you’re taking and what’s in your vaccine and how the vaccine was developed,” said Marnon.

She says whether a person feels it’s morally ethical to accept a vaccine is a personal choice.

The only two COVID-19 vaccines currently approved by the FDA don’t contain aborted fetal cells. The House says the language would only apply to the Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines if they were approved.

However, abortion rights advocates say this a non-issue that shouldn’t be tied to the abortion debate.

“What they are trying to stop or inform about it’s not a thing. So all they’re doing is they’re taking an issue that they know is very politicized, that they know gets people riled up, and they’re tacking it on to something that should be bipartisan-a vaccine rollout, getting people healthy protecting vulnerable populations, making sure that people don’t die from this global pandemic,” said Sam Inglot with Progress Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s COVID plan does not include the abortion caveat.

The House, Senate, and Governor would all need to sign off for the requirement to be put in place.

“This has no chance in passing. It really shows the skewed priorities that Republicans have in the legislature right now, when we all should be focused on moving our state, out of this pandemic,” said Inglot.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told News 10 in a statement that they are committed to doing whatever they can to get as many COVID-19 vaccines in arms as quickly as possible.

They are concerned this legislation could confuse the public and cause some Michiganders to forgo the COVID-19 vaccine based on misconceptions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.