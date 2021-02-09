Meijer launching vaccine clinics for those 65 and over

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer is rolling out clinics across the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of seniors. The grocery chain is expected to offer clinics in both the Lansing and Jackson areas.

Anyone over 65 can register for the shot on Meijer’s website here, by texting “COVID” to 75049 or by visiting or calling their local Meijer pharmacy.

When a vaccine becomes available, the customer will be notified. Meijer is not announcing clinic locations because registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location when an appointment window becomes available for them.

Meijer says they hope to administer as many vaccines as they possibly can.

“In some cases, we’re administering up to 1,200 vaccines in a single day at these vaccine clinics, in a five-minute appointment window,” said Meijer communications director Frank Guglielmi. “Now in the Lansing-Jackson area, there will be clinics coming up, however people must be registered, and they’ll be notified as to which store they should go to.”

Registering does not mean you get to the front of the line and Meijer is asking those interested for patience as the process rolls out.

“I’m extremely proud of the amazing work our store and pharmacy teams have done to create a quick and efficient process for our vaccine clinics,” said Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. “The importance of these clinics is not lost on our team members and patients – it’s a very emotional experience for everyone involved.”

