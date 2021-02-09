Mayor Schor addresses comments made by Councilman Betz, Lansing City Council meeting updates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, some are demanding the resignation of a Lansing City Council member -- because of his highly controversial text messages.

Members of Lansing’s Black Lives Matter chapter say Brandon Betz needs to go.

Per the Merica 20 to Life Facebook account, this is what the text exchange entailed (note: some of the words used could be triggering and/or deemed inappropriate):

Erica Here- Let's talk about some facts. We have been publicly critical of lansing 1st Ward Councilman Brandon Betz as...

Here is what Mayor Andy Schor had to say on Monday evening:

Several people have asked my thoughts on a situation that occurred last week between Councilman Betz and a resident....

So far, this is the most recent post on Councilmember Brandon Betz’ Facebook and it details his stance on the State of the City Address on Feb. 3:

Tonight was the Mayor's State of the City address. Mayor Schor and I remain diametrically opposed on many issues, such...

Additionally, the Lansing City Council is voting on a plan that would eliminate some petty crimes.

It’s considered a start to police reform -- by giving officers fewer laws to enforce.

