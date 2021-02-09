Advertisement

Mayor Schor addresses comments made by Councilman Betz, Lansing City Council meeting updates

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, some are demanding the resignation of a Lansing City Council member -- because of his highly controversial text messages.

Members of Lansing’s Black Lives Matter chapter say Brandon Betz needs to go.

Per the Merica 20 to Life Facebook account, this is what the text exchange entailed (note: some of the words used could be triggering and/or deemed inappropriate):

Erica Here- Let's talk about some facts. We have been publicly critical of lansing 1st Ward Councilman Brandon Betz as...

Posted by Merica 20 to Life on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Here is what Mayor Andy Schor had to say on Monday evening:

Several people have asked my thoughts on a situation that occurred last week between Councilman Betz and a resident....

Posted by Andy Schor on Monday, February 8, 2021

So far, this is the most recent post on Councilmember Brandon Betz’ Facebook and it details his stance on the State of the City Address on Feb. 3:

Tonight was the Mayor's State of the City address. Mayor Schor and I remain diametrically opposed on many issues, such...

Posted by Brandon Betz-Lansing City Council 1st Ward on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Additionally, the Lansing City Council is voting on a plan that would eliminate some petty crimes.

It’s considered a start to police reform -- by giving officers fewer laws to enforce.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Super Bowl LV: live updates, halftime show, how to watch, and schedule
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County

Latest News

Attorney General Nessel warns residents about new rental payment assistance scam
Sen. Mike Shirkey
Sen. Mike Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County Republican Party
Michigan winter sports resume today
Michigan winter sports resume today
Staying safe in sub-zero wind chills
Staying safe in sub-zero wind chills