Mason Public Schools approve construction bids at Steele Elementary
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On February 8, the Mason Public Schools Board of Education approved $13.5 million bids for over 20 construction contractors to begin work on Steele Elementary.
They are now in Phase 2 of the Capital Improvement Project. The total budget for Phase 2 is $19.2 million. Other items in Phase 2 will include furniture, equipment, technology devices, infrastructure upgrades as well as additional school buses for the District.
The contractors selected include the following:
• LD Clark for earthwork, site utilities, and site demolition
• Eastlund for site concrete
• Quality Asphalt for Asphalt Paving
• D-K Fence for fencing; Anderson-Fischer for landscaping
• Lucas Concreate for structural concrete
• Kerkstra for precast concrete
• Schiffer for masonry
• FCC Construction for structural steel
• Versatile Roofing for roofing
• Wolverine Enclosures for metal panels
• Lansing Glass for glass, glazing, and aluminum
• Dobie Construction for general trades
• Reichenbach for walls and ceilings
• Ritsema Associates for hard tile
• Superior Floor Coverings for flooring
• H&H Painting for painting and wallcovering
• Play Environments for playground equipment
• Professional Thermal Systems for mechanical and plumbing systems
• United Electrical for electrical systems
• The bid categories of demolition and fire protection will be re-bid
For more details regarding the Mason Public Schools Capital Improvement Projects website, click here.
