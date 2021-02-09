Mason Public Schools approve construction bids at Steele Elementary

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On February 8, the Mason Public Schools Board of Education approved $13.5 million bids for over 20 construction contractors to begin work on Steele Elementary.

They are now in Phase 2 of the Capital Improvement Project. The total budget for Phase 2 is $19.2 million. Other items in Phase 2 will include furniture, equipment, technology devices, infrastructure upgrades as well as additional school buses for the District.

The contractors selected include the following:

• LD Clark for earthwork, site utilities, and site demolition

• Eastlund for site concrete

• Quality Asphalt for Asphalt Paving

• D-K Fence for fencing; Anderson-Fischer for landscaping

• Lucas Concreate for structural concrete

• Kerkstra for precast concrete

• Schiffer for masonry

• FCC Construction for structural steel

• Versatile Roofing for roofing

• Wolverine Enclosures for metal panels

• Lansing Glass for glass, glazing, and aluminum

• Dobie Construction for general trades

• Reichenbach for walls and ceilings

• Ritsema Associates for hard tile

• Superior Floor Coverings for flooring

• H&H Painting for painting and wallcovering

• Play Environments for playground equipment

• Professional Thermal Systems for mechanical and plumbing systems

• United Electrical for electrical systems

• The bid categories of demolition and fire protection will be re-bid

For more details regarding the Mason Public Schools Capital Improvement Projects website, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.