Local flower shop creates safety protocols to prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - B/A Florist has been a family-owned staple in the community for over 40 years. 

They have been preparing for Valentine’s Day since December.

Valentine’s Day is the busiest and biggest holiday for floral shops. 

However with COVID- the shop is adapting their production and protocols.

This year, to insure the safest conditions possible, they are operating by website and phone sales only. 

For those that place paid pick-up orders, they will serve them curbside only.  

B/A florist says they are optimistic that these changes will allow them to continue serving the community while also keeping both our customers and employees safe.

Below is a video about B/A florist and how they became a local landmark in the community.

