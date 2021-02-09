Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
Livestream
Watch Previous Newscasts
Search
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
Vaccinations
COVID-19 Map
School Zone
Studio 10
Abood Law Firm
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Download Our App
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Watch Previous Newscasts
Submit Photos and Videos
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
LIVE - White House COVID-19 advisory board virtual briefing
FILE - This Nov. 15, 1995 file photo shows then Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Administrator David Kessler testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden has picked Kessler to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administration's first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic.
(DENIS PAQUIN | AP Photo/Denis Paquin)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Latest News
Doctor loses license for year for neglecting professional duties, decorum
US: Kobe Bryant crash pilot got disoriented flying in clouds
MSU police investigate alleged rape, kidnap at Case Hall
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic