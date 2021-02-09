Advertisement

Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale,...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge ruled a local school district had no responsibility to warn students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of the danger posed by a former student who would later be accused of a mass shooting that killed 17 people.

Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning said Monday that the Broward County school district can’t be held liable for failing to predict actions that were beyond its control.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges.

He’s also accused of wounding 17 people with an AR-15 assault-style rifle at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County

Latest News

President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Biden to keep focus on aid for Americans while Trump impeachment trial proceeds
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial to start with fight over its legitimacy
Migrants stand on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue ship, in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday,...
COVID-positive rescued migrants arrive in Italy
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., is...
82 advocacy groups call on Biden to end federal executions