Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 cases and the response to the pandemic.

MDHHS updated its current epidemic order to allow contact sports to resume as of Monday, Feb. 8, provided masks are worn during practices and competition.

Indoor dining at restaurants resumed on Feb. 1 with limited capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew. Even with the state lifting indoor dining the restrictions imposed in November, not all restaurants chose to re-open, saying they could not afford to.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.