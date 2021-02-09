Explore science with MSU Museum’s virtual Darwin Discovery Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Museum presents its 17th annual (1st virtual!) Darwin Discovery Day on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., an exploration of science and discovery.

Researchers and graduate students from all across MSU are taking part in Darwin Discovery Day to help share their research and education with the public.

Visitors to this virtual event can interact live with MSU scientists, see real specimens from university science collections, gain access to hands-on activities and crafts, and explore an interactive website to learn more about Darwin and his impact on science.

Free registration is required to attend. Register Here

New this year: Darwin Discovery Bags!

For science fun away from a screen, pick-up a Darwin Discovery Bag containing materials and instructions for crafts, activities, and more! Pick-up a bag at the East Lansing Public Library (950 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823) starting on Tuesday, February 9 during curbside service hours. Bags will be available through Saturday, February 13 or until they are gone. East Lansing Public Library curbside hours are Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Science institutions worldwide have created special programs around Darwin’s birthday each year that help promote an appreciation for the benefits of scientific knowledge acquired through human curiosity and ingenuity. Research and education departments from across MSU are taking part in Darwin Discovery Day.

The MSU Museum is the science and culture museum at Michigan State University and the state’s first Smithsonian Affiliate. The Museum features three floors of special collections and changing exhibits. Currently, the MSU Museum is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We have not determined a reopening date at this time for more information about MSU’s response to COVID-19 please see the Together We Will website.

