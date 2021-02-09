Doctor loses license for year for neglecting professional duties, decorum

(WILX) - Tuesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and LARA Director Orlene Hawks announced a doctor who was accused of negligence, incompetence, and making inappropriate sexual advances toward patients, among other violations of the Public Health Code, has been fined and had his license suspended for a year.

On Feb. 2, 2021, the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery’s Disciplinary Subcommittee (Board) approved a consent order and stipulation that resolved a June 2020 complaint against orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raymond Allard, 70, of Sheridan. The Board’s action resulted in a one-year suspension of Allard’s license and a fine of $10,500.

“Michiganders who seek medical care from a doctor expect professionalism and an expert opinion on health issues,” Nessel said. “We have rules in place to ensure the health care provided by doctors meets certain standards, and when that expectation is not met, action must be taken.”

Hawks echoed Nessel’s statement regarding patient protection.

“When licensees violate the law and cause harm to patients, it is important that we take appropriate action to protect Michiganders,” said Hawks. “I am proud of our LARA team members and our Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery for their efforts in this case and appreciate the office of the Attorney General for their support and assistance.”

Allard has had prior disciplinary action taken against him. In August 2019, the Board issued a final order that Allard violated sections of the Public Health Code for failing to meet the standard of care in performing orthopedic surgery, resulting in high infection rates among patients, and failing to diagnose and treat infections, properly maintain patient charts, and interact professionally with both patients and staff.

In March 2018, a nurse settled a whistleblower lawsuit with Sparrow-Carson City Hospital after he claimed he was unlawfully fired for complaining about unsafe medical practices by Allard.

The Board imposed a limitation on Allard’s license requiring direct, on-site supervision until his successful completion of a comprehensive competency assessment and a boundaries course through the Center for Personalized Education for Professionals (CPEP) and obtained a satisfactory psychiatric evaluation. In addition to the limitation, Allard was placed on probation to complete any educational interventions or activities that CPEP required because of the assessment and required to pay a fine.

In June 2020, LARA summarily suspended Allard’s license and filed a complaint alleging multiple violations of the Public Health Code:

Failing to release medical records to a patient;

Failing to comply with the August 2019 order;

Providing confidential patient information to another individual; and

Bizarre behavior exhibited and inappropriate conduct and sexual advances toward patients.

In order to restore his license, Allard must complete professional assessments through the CPEP, among other terms.

