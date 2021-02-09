COVID-positive rescued migrants arrive in Italy

(WILX) - Hundreds of migrants rescued off the Libyan coast in the past few days arrived in Italy Monday.

The non-governmental organization “SOS Mediterranee” says 422 migrants were rescued by their ship, Ocean Viking, during several search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea between Feb. 4 and 5. Initially, a total of 424 were rescued, but a pregnant woman and her companion were evacuated to Malta immediately via helicopter on Saturday, a statement said.

The NGO says a small number of the migrants, who are mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, initially tested positive for COVID-19 when tests were administered by the crew on the ship after being rescued. They were isolated on the aft deck of the ship while at sea.

Italy granted permission for the vessel to enter the Sicilian port of Augusta Sunday night.

Italian health authorities conducted more COVID-19 testing aboard the ship Monday before allowing the migrants to disembark. The health authorities confirmed that 49 migrants were covid-positive, 41 of them adults.

During the pandemic, Italy has taken to transferring migrants from rescue ships anchored in port to other vessels where the passengers can protectively quarantine, although children are usually taken ashore to shelter.

On Sunday, Pope Francis appealed for help for unaccompanied minors on the Balkans route, lamenting that they are “exposed to many perils.”

“In these days, the dramatic situation of those who find themselves on the so-called Balkan route has been brought to my attention,” Francis said.

“But there are so many (unaccompanied minors) on all the routes. Let’s work so that these fragile and defenseless creatures don’t lack dutiful care, care and preferential humanitarian channels,” Francis said, without naming any countries.

