Celebrities react to death of Mary Wilson, original member of The Supremes
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Associated Press, Mary Wilson died on Monday evening at her home in Nevada. She was 76.
Since the announcement of her death, celebrities and peers have been paying homage to her in tributes online.
Motown Records, the label that Wilson and The Supremes helped make a household staple, shared a statement:
Diana Ross, the lead singer of The Supremes, spoke out following the death of her fellow groupmate.
Patti LaBelle sent her condolences to Mary Wilson’s family and longtime fans.
At this time, there is no information about memorial services.
