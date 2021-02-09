Advertisement

Celebrities react to death of Mary Wilson, original member of The Supremes

Mary Wilson
Mary Wilson(Dancing With The Stars)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Associated Press, Mary Wilson died on Monday evening at her home in Nevada. She was 76.

Since the announcement of her death, celebrities and peers have been paying homage to her in tributes online.

Motown Records, the label that Wilson and The Supremes helped make a household staple, shared a statement:

Diana Ross, the lead singer of The Supremes, spoke out following the death of her fellow groupmate.

Patti LaBelle sent her condolences to Mary Wilson’s family and longtime fans.

At this time, there is no information about memorial services.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
More-contagious variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Sen. Mike Shirkey
Sen. Mike Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County Republican Party

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
Thieves stealing catalytic converters
Catalytic converters being stolen from Doty Mechanical’s trucks
Blackman Township sends out lead warning
Township sends out lead warning
MSU takes recruitment virtual
MSU takes freshman recruitment virtual
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, rejecting GOP arguments