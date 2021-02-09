Celebrities react to death of Mary Wilson, original member of The Supremes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Associated Press, Mary Wilson died on Monday evening at her home in Nevada. She was 76.

Since the announcement of her death, celebrities and peers have been paying homage to her in tributes online.

Motown Records, the label that Wilson and The Supremes helped make a household staple, shared a statement:

To a female trailblazer and forever Sweetheart of Motown, who brought many timeless records for generations to come - Thank You.



Your art and your legacy will forever live on in the Motown story. From our Motown family, rest in paradise @MWilsonSupreme 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YwsZM41g9v — Motown Records (@motown) February 9, 2021

Diana Ross, the lead singer of The Supremes, spoke out following the death of her fellow groupmate.

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

Patti LaBelle sent her condolences to Mary Wilson’s family and longtime fans.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of the beautiful Mary Wilson! She was a legend and an icon and what she contributed to the world cannot be overstated. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones and fans. ❤ pic.twitter.com/NBNZ6d8qmO — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) February 9, 2021

At this time, there is no information about memorial services.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.