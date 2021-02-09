Catalytic converters being stolen from Doty Mechanical’s trucks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are thieves stealing catalytic converters from local repair company Doty Mechanical’s vans.

“My initial reaction was first I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was looking at this live. I quickly called the police,” said CEO of Doty Mechanical Heath Atkerson.

What Doty Mechanical CEO Heath Akerson was seeing was someone trying to cut the catalytic converter off the underside of one of his company’s work vans.

“He got out with a saw in hand. He was going to remove one or more catalytic converters. It was very clear his intention but when he heard voices from the adjacent parking lot, that’s when he got back in his car and left,” he said.

That attempt failed.

But Doty’s been hit two other times since October.

Each stolen catalytic converter costs around $2,000 to replace.

“The reason they are taking the converters is because the money they can sell the converters for -that’s where they are getting the quick dollar and it only takes them five to 10 minutes to cut it off,” said Dave Dainton, owner of Chuck’s Garage. “They cut here on the pipe and they cut here and then they cut and then they grab these parts here and that’s where all the money’s at.”

The Lansing Township Police Chief declined an interview but told me through no fault of their own, Doty Mechanical has been a target of these thieves because there are a number of work vehicles on their property.

“It’s extremely frustrating because the day we got hit, I know a number of other companies who got hit the same day - and then it’s really costing everybody because insurance companies have to pay for this so it’s costing all of us in premiums and on top of it it’s causing delays for service to customers and impacting their business,” he said.

