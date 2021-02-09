California man tests positive for COVID-19 after second vaccine dose

(WILX) - A California man has contracted coronavirus even after being fully immunized with the Pfizer vaccine.

Gary Michael has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shot. His first Pfizer shot was on Dec. 28, followed by a second vaccine on Jan. 18. Health experts warn getting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated could become more common with the new variants that have emerged.

“As soon as we started vaccine program is when we started hearing about these mutant strains,” said Dr. Tirso del Junco. “We have three aggressive mutant strains now that people keep talking about and that’s long after we started this vaccination process.”

Doctors urge people to keep their masks, on whether they have been vaccinated or not.

