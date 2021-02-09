Blackman Township water is safe despite lead warning on bills

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Water bills in Blackman Township are now coming with a lead-contamination notice.

The township said there’s no issue with the water coming from Jackson’s water plant. They say notice has to be on the bill because of state regulations.

“With four week old puppies it can do a lot of damage just like it can for a child,” said William Capen, who received the notice on his latest water bill.

Capen didn’t notice the sticker on the back of his water bill warning of high levels of lead in the township’s water supply right away. Once he saw it though, he said he bought bottled water.

“It makes me question a lot of things. Blackman Township has always been very open and honest with me,” said Capen.

Blackman Township gets its water from the City of Jackson. Last fall, Jackson sent water samples from homes in the city and the township to the state for testing. Eight of those tests from the township showed a high amount of lead.

Because Blackman Township has fewer water customers than Jackson, it triggered an automatic notice under state regulations put in place after the Flint water crisis. But follow-up tests showed no lead.

That’s why Blackman Township engineer Jack Ripstra believes the state lab messed up and the water is safe to drink.

“Three of those homes were brand new homes in Blackman Township. They don’t even have any copper piping in their systems,” said Ripstra.

Ripstra said the notices have to be on the quarterly bill for a year. The first notice went out in November.

The state will continue to take samples of the water to make sure it is still safe to drink.

Capen said he’s had his water tested for several years.

“A little bit more of being cautious, you know. Not only with our puppies but with my own health issues. I can’t afford to have any heavy metals,” said Capen.

Blackman Township residents can qualify for free water filters and sign up to have the township test their water yearly, just contact Ripstra at at 517-789-9898 extension 1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.