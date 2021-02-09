Advertisement

Big Ten Offers Revised Softball Scheduling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday the upcoming softball season will consist of 44 all league games, similar to baseball. But softball will play two week ends in Leesburg, Florida, Feb. 26-28 and March 11-14. All other games will be played as week end doubleheaders, each school getting four home week ends and four away. The Michigan State/Michigan series is set for April 2-4 with no more details yet provided.

