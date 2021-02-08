Watching Your Wallet: pandemic credit card debts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get this. About 14 percent of Americans say their financial situation has “improved” during the pandemic.

But “three” times as many people-- about 42-percent-- say their financial situation got worse.

That’s a big number.

For a vast majority of Americans-- who are worse off in the pandemic-- it’s a job loss or a decrease in income-- that’s caused all the problems.

That’s according to Nerdwallet’s annual household debt study. Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert, says when you are in a dire financial situation-- especially if you’ve already taped into your emergency fund-- credit cards are often the go too--to stay afloat.

And unfortunately, she says-- we’ve seen that happening over the last year.

“Credit card debt is down around 6% but’s till just over 7,000 dollars which is pretty similar to last year. 3:19 which ends up costing you about 1100 dollars in interest every year. But other forms of debt have gone up. Like mortgages auto loans and the like,” said Rathner.

But here’s the thing with credit card debt. If you are paying 20% APR and the interest rates went down and now you’re paying 19.79-percent APR, it is lower mathematically, but it’s still very expensive.

Prioritize your credit card debt. Pick one to target and work to pay it off. Call each of your credit card companies and ask for a lower APR. Sometimes they will work with you.

And it doesn’t hurt to ask. Rathner says to consider a balance transfer-- to get a lower or promotional APR and you could consolidate your debt with a personal loan.

