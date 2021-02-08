Advertisement

Study shows the flu shot may lessen COVID-19 symptoms in children

The pneumococcal vaccine also lowered the odds of COVID-19 symptoms.
Researchers from the University of Missouri found children who had gotten the flu shot this season were less likely to experience symptoms, respiratory problems, or severe disease.(Source: WWSB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WILX) - A new study reveals the flu shot may lessen COVID-19 symptoms in children.

Researchers from the University of Missouri reviewed medical records from 900 kids who had coronavirus. They found those who had gotten the flu shot this season were less likely to experience symptoms, respiratory problems, or severe disease.

“It is known that the growth of one virus can be inhibited by a previous viral infection,” said Anjali Patwardhan, MD, professor of pediatric rheumatology and child health. “This phenomenon is called virus interference, and it can occur even when the first virus invader is an inactivated virus, such as the case with the flu vaccine.”

The pneumococcal vaccine also lowered the odds of COVID-19 symptoms.

