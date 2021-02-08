Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine is less protective against South African variant

(WILX) - AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer only limited protection against the variant detected in South Africa.

That is based on early data from a trial by researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and others in South Africa and the University of Oxford with more than 2,000 participants. The new variant from South Africa is concerning scientists and health experts across the globe as it appears to spread more easily than the original virus.

The study shows the vaccine was a lot less effective against this variant. However, none of the participants had to be hospitalized or died.

The country’s health minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, said the pause is temporary while scientists research how best to deploy the vaccine.

“So, it’s a temporary issue that we have to hold on to AstraZeneca,” said Mkhize. “It is temporary until we figure out these issues. What are the next steps supposed to be? When we know those steps then, of course, we bring it back.”

