Staying safe in sub-zero wind chills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s going to be a long, cold week in Mid-Michigan.

Lieutenant Corey Drolett with the Delhi Township Fire Department has some tips on staying safe when the wind chills are below zero.

“32 to 13 degrees, you should really limit your exposure to 20 to 30 minutes before going in and warming up. Anything below 13 degrees, you really should try to do inside activities instead as much as we like being out in the snow in the winter time. Sometimes it’s just too cold to do that, especially for children and the older population,” said Lt. Drolett.

If you start feeling weak and shivering, that’s a sign you might have hypothermia.

You may have frostbite if your skin turns white and feels waxy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should soak the affected area in warm water and get medical help right away.

“We get people who maybe misjudged how cold it is and call us because they’re not feeling well, because they’re disoriented or because they’ve fallen,” said Lt. Drolett.

The Weather Authority Team says these frigid temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

“The cold stretch really has been for two days here, but it’s going to last through this week, and if that forecast holds, that’ll be the longest stretch we’ve had of temperatures below 20 degrees since back in December 26 of 2017 to January 6 of the new year,” said News 10 Meteorologist Justin Bradford.

