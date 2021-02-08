State close to reaching 570,000 COVID cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 8, Michigan health officials have reported 1,769* new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths. The state total now sits at 569,417 cases and 14,905 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,316 cases and 64 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,460 cases and 134 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,855 cases and 258 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,895 cases and 198 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,457 cases and 73 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

