Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is in search of phlebotomists, people trained to draw blood. To help meet that need, they’re partnering with Lansing Community College to train those interested in the line of work.

If you’re interested you should apply for a position at Sparrow, and the hospital will connect you with the 8-week training program at LCC.

Sherry Pfaff-Doody is the Talent Acquisition Director for Sparrow. She says the role of phlebotomists is crucial to the operation of the hospital.

“The phlebotomists are the ones there at the lab that will be drawing or performing any of the diagnostic tests that need to be done,” Pfaff-Doody said. “It’s crucial because it is a test that helps diagnose what is going on with the patient.”

20 such positions are currently open at Sparrow. Those interested in applying can do so at careers.sparrow.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.