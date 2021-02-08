Advertisement

Seven Big Ten Teams Ranked This Week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weekly men’s Associated Press college basketball poll released Monday shows seven Big Ten teams ranked after six were in the polls last week. Rutgers joins the field at number 25 this week. Despite being idle two weeks, Michigan moved up from fourth to third. The Wolverines may play at Wisconsin this Sunday. Ohio State is fourth this week. Michigan State again is unranked with a 9-7 season record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Super Bowl LV: live updates, halftime show, how to watch, and schedule
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament...
Djokovic Off To Good Start in Australia
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and...
Bulls Struggling With Injuries
Jan 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) body bumps guard Davion...
Covid Halts Baylor Basketball
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL...
Bucs Say Most of Their Team Will Return