Poll: Japanese people losing confidence in head of Olympics committee

The 83-year-old former prime minister said women talk for too long in meetings.
Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, right, sits with John Coates,...
Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, right, sits with John Coates, chairman of the Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, during a press conference in Tokyo, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.(Source: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - The head of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee has lost the confidence of the Japanese people according to a new poll published Sunday.

A survey of more than a thousand people found nearly 60% of people think Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role.

The 83-year-old former prime minister said last week that women talk for too long in meetings.

He apologized for that comment, but a petition calling for action gathered tens of thousands of signatures.

