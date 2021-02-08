Poll: Japanese people losing confidence in head of Olympics committee

(WILX) - The head of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee has lost the confidence of the Japanese people according to a new poll published Sunday.

A survey of more than a thousand people found nearly 60% of people think Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role.

The 83-year-old former prime minister said last week that women talk for too long in meetings.

He apologized for that comment, but a petition calling for action gathered tens of thousands of signatures.

