One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson has added fun mocktails to their menu

Plus, find out more about their Valentine’s Day packages
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s a lot going on at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson. First, if you’re not a fan of alcohol, they’ve added several new mocktails to their menu. Plus, they’re also offering some great Valentine’s Day packages.

Also, did you know that Sunday, February 7th was National Fettucine Alfredo Day? They celebrated the big day by showing us how they make their Blackened Chicken Alfredo which is also part of their Valentine’s Day packages.

