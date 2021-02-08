On the Job Report: 2/8/2021

Security Officer, Upscale

The world’s leading private security organization, G4S, has an immediate job opportunity for an Upscale Security Officer (USO). As an Upscale Security Officer, you will will conduct unarmed foot and/or vehicle patrol (interior and/or exterior), control access and egress, monitor CCTV and alarm systems. compose reports, deter criminal activity and misconduct, and perform other duties as specified in post orders.

G4S is a security provider for the United States government, fortune 500 companies, nuclear power plants, oil and gas companies, airport, ports, banks, hospitals, factories, warehouses, commercial facilities, residential communities and much more.

As a full time employee of G4S, you will be entitled to the following benefits:

· Major Medical, Dental and Vision

· Paid vacation

· 401K

· Opportunities for additional training to aid in your professional development

As an employee you will also be able to participate in the Promote Me! Community. Promote Me! is available to interested current employees as a way to express interest in further advancement, as well as gain information and encourage professional development.

Further, as a current employee you will be eligible to participate in large group rates for the following benefits:

· Critical Illness

· Accident Insurance

· Whole Life Insurance

· Individual Short-Term Disability

· Pre-Paid Legal Services

· Identity Theft Services

· Pet Insurance

In addition, G4S provides benefits that are automatically available to all employees, whether you enroll in a G4S insurance plan or not. And with no premiums to pay!

· RxCut Pharmacy Discount Program

· Doctor on Demand

· Qualsight LASIK Savings

· Perks at Work: G4S Employee Discount Program

· Alliant Credit Union

· Purchasing Power

· Active & Fit: G4S Fitness Center Membership

· FinFit: Financial Wellness Program

· DailyPay: Access your pay when you need it

G4S offers job security, excellent pay and benefits, and career opportunities. We offer entry level careers, management careers, sales careers and executive careers across the United States and internationally.

Specific Duties and Essential Functions

· Performs security patrols of designated areas on foot or in vehicle

· Watches for irregular or unusual conditions that may create security concerns or safety hazards

· Sounds alarms or calls police or fire department in case of fire or presence of unauthorized persons

· Warn violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smoking or carrying forbidden articles

· Permits authorized persons to enter property and monitors entrances and exits

· Observes departing personnel to protect against theft of company property and ensures that authorized removal of property is conducted within appropriate client requirements

· Investigates and prepares reports on accidents, incidents, and suspicious activities. Maintains written logs as required by the post

· Provides assistance to customers, employees and visitors in a courteous and professional manner

Requirements:

Education, Licenses and Certifications Required

· Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent

· Must possess a current and valid driver’s license

Type and Length of Specific Experience Required

· Must possess one or more of the following:

o Associate’s degree or higher in any discipline

o Service in the active duty military, military reserves or National Guard

o Service in auxiliary police or police cadets

o Meaningful and verifiable work history

o Minimum of one year verifiable and successful security experience

Skills Required

· Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office

· Effective oral and written communication skills

· Active listening skills

· Ability to assess and evaluate situations effectively

· Ability to identify critical issues quickly and accurately

· Attention to detail

Other

· Must be at least 18 years old or the minimum age required by the state, if higher

· Must be a U.S. citizen or a foreign citizen authorized to legally work in the United States

· Must be able to work flexible schedules and respond to work assignments with little to no advance notice.

· Must be able to operate radio or telephone equipment and/or console monitors

· Must have demonstrated the ability to interact cordially and communicate with the public

· Subject to a drug screen to the extent permitted by law

· Must be able to provide, upon job offer, a DD214 discharge document with discharge status indicated, if prior military

Physical Requirements and Environment

Environment: Indoor and outdoor, temperature ranges from moderate to extreme cold and heat

Major activity: Walking, standing, speaking, listening, observing

Physical efforts to carry out job duties: Standing, walking, and sitting. Minimal to no stooping or kneeling.

Number Of Positions: 1

Closing Date: 2021-03-01

EOE Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityG4S is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employerand an Alcohol- and Drug-Free Workplace

Service Technician Apprentice

roberts sinto

Salary: $15.00/ hr. with set increases every 1000 hours worked

Description:

Service Technician Description: Set up, operate, or perform maintenance on more than one type of cutting or forming machine tool or robot.

Requirements:

Applicants will pass a pre-employment physical, drug screening, and full background check on acceptance into the program and prior to being employed.

This is a 6 year commitment: 4 years of school/work and then 2 years of work after the completion of the program. Work for the employer to whom the apprentice is assigned for the completion of apprenticeship, unless the Apprenticeship Agreement is terminated by the Sponsor. If the apprentice terminates the Apprenticeship Agreement early, the apprentice will pay back the sponsor, in full, for all class tuition. The Apprenticeship Agreement will also include a 2 year commitment to the sponsor for full time once the apprentice completes the apprenticeship program

This is a DOL Registered Apprenticeship Program and the apprentice will earn their Journeyman Certification upon successful completion of the program along with an Associate’s Degree.

How to Apply: Apply by: Sending Resume and Cover-letter to: rachel.lunce@sintoamerica.com or mail to HR Department, 150 Orchard St., Grand Ledge, MI 48837.

Assistant to the Chief Operations Officer

Michigan Department of Transportation

Salary: $24/hour

Description:

Serves as a member of the senior management team for the Chief Operations Officer of the Department. Serves as a liaison between the Chief Operations Officer, Director, department staff, Governor’s Office, governmental agencies, the legislature, MDOT’s industry partners, and the general public. Provides administrative and executive support, which requires a high degree of confidentiality, diplomacy, and a wide range of knowledge of the office and the department’s vision, mission, goals, and functions.

Requirements:

Education Education typically acquired through completion of high school. Experience Four years of administrative and executive support experience equivalent to a Senior Executive Management Assistant 9, Secretary 9, or Legal Secretary 9; three years equivalent to an Executive Secretary E10, Legal Secretary 10, or Secretary Supervisor 10; or, two years equivalent to a Senior Executive Management Assistant 11, Executive Secretary 11, or Secretary Supervisor 11.

Alternate Education and Experience

Possession of an associate’s degree in applied arts and sciences in an executive secretarial science curriculum may be substituted for one year as a Secretary 9.

Additional Requirements and Information

Some positions may require stenographic skills. View the job specification at: http://www.michigan.gov/documents/SeniorExecutiveManagementAssistant_13149_7.pdf (Download PDF reader) All newly hired state employees are required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug test and physical (if applicable) prior to their actual appointment. Criminal and driving records will also be checked if applicable. Any position offer will be conditional until results of the drug test, physical, criminal background, and driving records indicate eligibility for employment. The department reserves the right to close this posting prior to its original end date once a sufficient number of applications have been received. Your application for any position does not guarantee that you will be contacted by the Department for further consideration. Only those applicants interviewed will be notified of the results.

How to Apply: TO VIEW THE COMPLETE POSTING AND APPLY, VISIT: https://bit.ly/2MSS0Dg

