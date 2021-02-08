Michigan insurers extend agreements to provide COVID testing and treatment at no cost

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) have announced that the state has secured agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurers to extend their commitments to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and treatments. These agreements cover more than 92% of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan.

“As we continue working to combat this global pandemic and save lives, the very last thing that Michiganders should have to worry about is whether their health insurance will cover the costs of their care,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m pleased that these agreements with health insurers will be extended to ensure Michigan residents everywhere can equitably access COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccinations as we work together to end this pandemic.”

Consumers listed below will not be charged cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance, for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and approved medications and vaccines.

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

· Aetna (expires February 28, 2021)

· Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network (expires March 31, 2021)

· HAP, Alliance Health (expires March 31, 2021)

· McLaren Health Plan (expires March 31, 2021)

· Meridian Health Plan (expires April 21)

· Molina Healthcare Michigan (expires March 31, 2021)

· Oscar (expires March 31, 2021)

· Physicians Health Plan (PHP) (expires June 30, 2021)

· Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co. (expires March 31, 2021)

Federal law requires health insurers to provide no-cost coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, though not necessarily for COVID-19 treatment, during the federal public health emergency, which is currently set to expire on April 21, 2021. Consumers with Medicaid or Medicare may also receive a no-cost COVID-19 test, vaccination, and related services provided by a health care provider.

Consumers with coverage from an insurer not named in the state agreement should contact their insurance company to find out about their coverage.

DIFS can help consumers with health insurance questions and complaints and can provide information about the upcoming Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period that will be open from Feb. 15 through May 15.

Contact DIFS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 or click here.

