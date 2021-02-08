MDHHS issues requests for proposals for expanding emotional health program in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to develop and implement mental health services for school-aged youth in Michigan. This RFP is limited to currently existing Child and Adolescent Health Center fiduciary agencies (any model).

The Expanding, Enhancing Emotional (E3) Health Program Expansion seeks to fund additional sites. E3 provides a safe and caring place for all children and adolescents to learn positive health behaviors, coping mechanisms and receive needed support, resulting in healthy youth who are ready and able to learn. A total of $1.6 million is available in this RFP, and MDHHS anticipates issuing approximately 13 awards.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing guidance from the MDHHS project coordinator regarding program start-up, reporting requirements, and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications for the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Program Expansion RFP must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The program period begins April 1 and ends Sept. 30.

Only fiduciary agencies that currently receive Child and Adolescent Health Center funding (any model) are eligible to apply for this RFP.

For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual.

The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Public Health Administration” link and selecting the “E3E-2021” grant program.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.